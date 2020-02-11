Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
First Federated Church
3601 N. Sheridan Road
Peoria, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Federated Church
3601 N. Sheridan Road
Peoria, IL
Laura Emily Racine Obituary
Laura Emily Racine
PEORIA - Laura Emily Racine, 42, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Laura is survived by her parents, Alice and Mike Racine.
She had a wide range of interests, which included handbell choir, politics and women's rights.
A memorial service will be held for her at First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
