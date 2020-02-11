|
|
Laura Emily Racine
PEORIA - Laura Emily Racine, 42, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Laura is survived by her parents, Alice and Mike Racine.
She had a wide range of interests, which included handbell choir, politics and women's rights.
A memorial service will be held for her at First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020