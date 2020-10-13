1/1
Laura Kenny
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Kenny
PEORIA - Laura Jean (Carney) Kenny of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 4:10 a.m.
She was born on May 24, 1936, outside of Ladd, Illinois, to Peter and Helen (Evoskis) Carney. She married Frank Kenny on September 6, 1961, in Ladd, Illinois.
She is survived by her five children, David and Rob (Linda), both of Peoria, Joe (Kate) of Omaha, NE, Patrick (Laurel) of Arlington Heights and Susan (Jason) Miller of Antioch. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Allison and Rachel Kenny, Andrew and Beth Kenny, Ryan and Sarah Kenny and Luke and Trent Miller. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Rosella (Carney) Kasap; and brother-in-law, George Kasap.
She graduated from Hall Township High School in 1954. She received her R.N. degree from Saint Francis College of Nursing in 1956 and worked as a nurse in the Peoria area, lastly for the American Red Cross. She also was a tireless volunteer, gifting her time and talents to many local charities, most recently Sophie's Kitchen.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside ceremony will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Independence Village for their kindness and care these past few years. Also, Care Solutions Home Services for their attention to Laura's needs these last few months.
Memorials in Laura's honor may be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved