Laura Kenny
PEORIA - Laura Jean (Carney) Kenny of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 4:10 a.m.
She was born on May 24, 1936, outside of Ladd, Illinois, to Peter and Helen (Evoskis) Carney. She married Frank Kenny on September 6, 1961, in Ladd, Illinois.
She is survived by her five children, David and Rob (Linda), both of Peoria, Joe (Kate) of Omaha, NE, Patrick (Laurel) of Arlington Heights and Susan (Jason) Miller of Antioch. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Allison and Rachel Kenny, Andrew and Beth Kenny, Ryan and Sarah Kenny and Luke and Trent Miller. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Rosella (Carney) Kasap; and brother-in-law, George Kasap.
She graduated from Hall Township High School in 1954. She received her R.N. degree from Saint Francis College of Nursing in 1956 and worked as a nurse in the Peoria area, lastly for the American Red Cross. She also was a tireless volunteer, gifting her time and talents to many local charities, most recently Sophie's Kitchen.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside ceremony will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Independence Village for their kindness and care these past few years. Also, Care Solutions Home Services for their attention to Laura's needs these last few months.
Memorials in Laura's honor may be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
