|
|
Laura L. Hughbanks
PEORIA - Laura L. Hughbanks, 62, of Peoria passed away at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.
Laura was born on August 2, 1956, in Milford, CT, to Arthur and Norma Larson. She married Robert W. Hughbanks on May 28, 1977.
Surviving are her husband, Robert W. Hughbanks of Peoria; two sons, Nicholas (Mickayla) Hughbanks of Dunlap and Zachary (fiancé, Cari McCarthy) Hughbanks of Peoria; two grandchildren, Cooper Hughbanks and Harper Hughbanks; one brother, Christopher (Sandra) Larson of Peoria; one sister, Lizbeth (Michael) Taylor of Saline, MI; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Norma Larson.
After graduating from Bradley University, Laura was a school teacher for 35 years, having taught at Norwood School District #63 for 2 years, and in North Pekin-Marquette Heights District #102 for 33 years, retiring in 2015. In District #102, she taught at Marquette Heights Elementary School, Rogers Elementary School and Georgetowne Middle School. She was a member and former president of the teachers' union.
Laura loved teaching, as she loved each and every one of her students through the years. Laura also enjoyed boating, cooking and spending family time around campfires. Laura poured love into raising her two sons, then she continued to pour love into her two precious grandchildren.
Laura had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She attended Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria and Advent Lutheran Church in Morton. She was active in church choir and taught Sunday School.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wilton Mortuary with Pastor Paul Park officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday before services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 1700 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61614; Advent Lutheran Church, 1211 S. Main St., Morton, IL 61550; or Foster Pet Outreach, 10206 W. DuBois Road, PO Box 4, Edwards, IL 61528.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019