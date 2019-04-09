Laura Lasher

PEORIA - Laura "Laurie" Lasher, age 59, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Generations Peoria.

Laurie was born on November 21, 1959, in Peoria, a daughter of Frank L. Marjanovich and Darlene J. (Taft) Heffron. She married the love of her life, James Lasher II, on November 23, 1980. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, Frank Marjanovich and Darlene and Patrick Heffron. Her children, James Lasher III, Molly Lasher-Verner, Alex Lasher and McKenzie Lasher, also survive; as well as her grandson, Ryder James Verner; brother, Mark Marjanovich; and sister, Sandra (Marjanovich) Carnes.

Laurie's heart was full of love. She devoted her life to raising her children and they were the light of her life. Her devotion to family leaves behind a lasting effect on all those she loved.

A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Laurie's name may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019