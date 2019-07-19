|
Laura Lee Campbell
HENRY - Laura Lee Campbell, 85, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Henry, died on Thursday, July 18, at 11:24 pm peaceably at Bellin Health in Green Bay, Wisconsin, surrounded by her family.
Visitation services will be on Sunday, July 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Calvert-Johnson Memorial home, downtown Chapel, Henry, Illinois.
Funeral service will be on Monday, July 22, 11 am at the Calvert-Johnson memorial home in Henry, Illinois. Laura Lee was born on March 5, 1934, in St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois to Frank and Gladys (Bryden) Gallup of Chillicothe, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Harriett Robards. She married Louis Campbell in Chillicothe on August 23, 1958. He survives.She is also survived by daughters, Jane (David) Ford, Bloomfield, New Mexico, Sue (Dan) Durci, Richmond, Texas and son, Bob Campbell, Green Bay, Wisconsin, grandsons, Jacob, Joel and Jared Durci, Dillon and Noah Ford and a sister-in-law, JoAnne Gelsinger, Peoria, Illinois. She attended the schools in Chillicothe, Illinois. She graduated with her teaching degree from Illinois State University. She taught elementary-age children in Chillicothe, Sparland and Henry, Illinois until she retired in 1992.
Laura Lee was a member of Henry United Methodist Church. She was one of the founders of the Saturday Morning Ladies Prayer Group. She helped with many church activities and sang in the choir. Her interests were family, the grandsons, reading, singing, teaching, and spending time in Door County, Wisconsin. Laura Lee had a love of nature, especially sandhill cranes, eagles and all waterfowl. Thanks to her caregivers at Bellin Health, Unity Hospice Care, Carrington Assisted Living and Angel's Touch of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Her family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers during Laura Lee's journey.Memorial donations may be made to the Henry United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019