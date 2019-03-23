|
Laura Ziegle
PEKIN - Laura L. Ziegle, 65, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
She was born on August 22, 1953, in Detroit, MI, to Edward and Lillian (nee Kuck) Germain. She graduated from Pekin Community High School and Illinois State University before embarking on a career in finance, working for Citizens Equity 1st Credit Union in Peoria, IL. She retired in 2008 as the Vice President of Branch Operations and moved to The Villages, FL, in 2013. Mrs. Ziegle enjoyed crafts and golf and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Robert of The Villages, FL; daughter, Erin Ziegle of Oviedo, FL; mother, Lillian Germain of Pekin, IL; brother, Edward (Margaret) Germain III of The Villages, FL; and sister, Judy (Mike) Pickford of Osage Beach, MO.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward M. Germain.
The family request donation be made in her memory to .
Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in Leesburg, FL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019