Laurel "Laurie" Duda
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurel "Laurie" Duda
PEORIA - Laurel "Laurie" L. Duda, age 67, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Peoria. Laurie was born on Sept. 25, 1952 to Robert Duda and Carol Petty Duda. They preceded her in death as well as her younger brother, Thomas Duda and sister-in-law, Kathleen Duda.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa A. (Trish) Boucher of Bartlett; brothers, Marty (Kim) Duda of Pekin, Rick (Kim) Duda of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.
Laurie graduated from Limestone High School in 1970. She received a degree in Business Management from Northwood University in West Palm Beach, FL. She worked around the country as a Radiation Protection Technician in nuclear plants, last working as a Procedure Writer at Idaho National Laboratory.
Laurie was an avid traveler and loved to play golf. Florida is where she spent most of her time when she wasn't traveling for work. She will be dearly missed by her beloved sheltie, Sasha.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved