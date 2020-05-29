Laurel "Laurie" Duda
PEORIA - Laurel "Laurie" L. Duda, age 67, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Peoria. Laurie was born on Sept. 25, 1952 to Robert Duda and Carol Petty Duda. They preceded her in death as well as her younger brother, Thomas Duda and sister-in-law, Kathleen Duda.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa A. (Trish) Boucher of Bartlett; brothers, Marty (Kim) Duda of Pekin, Rick (Kim) Duda of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.
Laurie graduated from Limestone High School in 1970. She received a degree in Business Management from Northwood University in West Palm Beach, FL. She worked around the country as a Radiation Protection Technician in nuclear plants, last working as a Procedure Writer at Idaho National Laboratory.
Laurie was an avid traveler and loved to play golf. Florida is where she spent most of her time when she wasn't traveling for work. She will be dearly missed by her beloved sheltie, Sasha.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.