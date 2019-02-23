|
|
Laurel "Pete" Peterson
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Laurel "Pete" Peterson, age 77, of Germantown Hills passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Pete was born on November 10, 1941, in Morrison County, MN, on his maternal grandparents' farm, near Upsula, to Leonard and Alverna Holmen Peterson. He attended grade and high school in Groton, SD, where he graduated in 1960, and then attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, SD, earning a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1964. He then moved to Germantown Hills, IL, and worked at Caterpillar for his entire career in a variety of engineering positions, retiring after 39 years of service in 2003.
He married Sharon Wolff on August 1, 1965, and was a proud father of two children and six grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for being a great and supportive husband, dad and grandpa, and also as a tireless volunteer in the community, including serving as a volunteer fireman in Germantown Hills for many years, working with the Trail Team for the Peoria Park District, and doing volunteer work at his church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Mike (Michelle) Peterson and their children, Luke, Zach and Angela, of Waterford, MI; his daughter, Susie (Dan) Higgins and their children, Eric, Seth and Grace, of Manhattan, KS; and his brother, Dale (Nancy) Peterson of Scotts Valley, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lane Peterson.
Pete was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL, where services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, with Pastors Mark Nelson and Matthew Synnott officiating. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at the church.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Pete's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019