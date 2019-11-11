|
Laurie Richardson
EAST PEORIA - Laurie Jean Richardson, 58, of East Peoria passed away at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, with her family at her side.
She was born on October 12, 1961, in Brockton, MA, the daughter of William M. and Irene H. Hammond Roderick. She married Richard Richardson on March 13, 1993.
Laurie is survived by her husband of twenty-six years; her father, William Roderick of East Peoria; her children, Chase Richardson of Morton, Nicholas Richardson of Bellingham, WA, and Kaitlin Richardson of East Peoria; three sisters, Dianne Szakaly of Ruskin, FL, Joyce (Dan) Hooton of Hughesville, MD, and Cindy (Rick) Kensinger of Groveland; and three brothers, William Roderick of East Peoria, Larry Roderick of Washington and Jeff Roderick of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Laurie was owner-operator of The Galley Restaurant for seventeen years, until her retirement in 2017. This fulfilled a life-long dream of restaurant ownership.
Laurie enjoyed vacations on the beach with family and friends, as well as numerous parties on the "Poe" Patio.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Center or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019