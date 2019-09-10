|
|
Lavada Curtis
CREVE COEUR - Lavada Loretta Curtis, 92, of Creve Coeur passed away at 2:35 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born April 22, 1927, in Neelyville, Missouri, to William Henry and Frances Ella (Jenkins) Mangold, she married William Edward Curtis on August 13, 1965, in Pekin. He died on October 3, 2006, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sons, two grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are three daughters, Loretta (Jerry) Maddox and Henrietta (Richard) Stanley, both of Creve Coeur, and Sandra (Jimmie) McDowell of Vermont; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Lavada also was a licensed childcare provider in her home.
Lavada enjoyed working in her yard, reading, watching soap operas and playing a good penny slot machine at the casino.
Her funeral will be at noon Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fon du Lac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019