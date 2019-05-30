|
LaVern Kennell
ROANOKE– LaVern E. Kennell, 92, of Roanoke, passed away at 6:20 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on August 19, 1926 in Roanoke to Ray and Nettie Ulrich Zoss. She married John P. Kennell on September 6, 1945 in Roanoke. He passed away on November 20, 2006.
Surviving is one daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Delagrange of Roanoke; five grandchildren, Victoria (Mark) Horton of Naples, FL; Lisa (Derek) Dully of Peoria; Craig (Katie) Delagrange of Roanoke; Darren (Sondra) Delagrange of Eureka; Justin (Codee)Delagrange of Roanoke; 15 great grandchildren; and one brother, Gene (Geraldine) Zoss of Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Roger Kennell.
LaVern worked in housekeeping at Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka.
LaVern loved to be outside especially working in her flower gardens. Always wanting to help and do things for others, LaVern enjoyed baking, and loved to make cakes for weddings and birthdays. She was known for her Christmas candy that she would pass out to friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday June 7th at Eureka Bible Church in Eureka. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9-9:45 am on Friday at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019