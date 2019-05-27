|
|
LaVerne M. Kaiser
MORTON – LaVerne M. Kaiser, 87, of Morton, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
LaVerne was born May 2, 1932 in Tremont, to Fred and Nettie Aberle Huette. She married Harry B. Kaiser on February 12, 1956, in Tremont. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2014. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Louise Teubel.
Surviving are her three sons, Edward (Barbara), Allen (Brenda), Benjamin (Dedra) all of Morton; three daughters, Marcia, Mary (Dan) Farney both of Morton, Melinda (Brian) Stewart of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren, Holly (Bob) Salter, Eric (Kristen) Kaiser, Brittany (Ryan) Leman, Morgan (Travis) Leman, Courtney (Colin) Hodel, Brian (Devyn) Farney, Laura (Dave) Ulrich, Randy Stewart, Selah Schertz, Keliah Schertz, Adara and Aaria Kaiser; and 12 great grandchildren. LaVerne is also survived by one brother, William Huette of Tremont; and two sisters, Rose Mary Frank and Marjorie (Maurice) Schaefer both of Tremont.
She was a homemaker, raising her children on their farm in Morton. LaVerne was well known for her baking and cake decorating and also enjoyed tending to both her flower and vegetable gardens.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Knapp – Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Additional visitation will take place Friday at the church from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners Association 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614 or Apostolic Christian Restmor 1500 Parkside Ave., Morton, IL 61550.
To view LaVerne's tribute video or send an online condolence to the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2019