|
|
LaVeta Fae Gill
EDELSTEIN - LaVeta Fae (Johnson) Gill, age 86, of Edelstein passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home.
LaVeta was born on April 9, 1933, in Marshall County to John and Mabel (Belcner) Johnson. She married Clifford S. Gill on August 31, 1952, in LaPrairie.
Surviving are her children, Timothy (Jennifer) Gill of Edelstein, Janet (John) Newell of Arizona, Julie (Robert) Koch of Chillicothe and Jeanine (Joseph) Shyrock of Edelstein; 13 grandchildren, Heather, Greg (Vanz), Jeff (Tawanna), Susanna (Chris), Deanna (Russ), Krista (Nathan), Robert (Kristi), Brian (Mary), Jamie (Jim), Wyatt, Ivy, Quincy and Ben; and 18 great-grandchildren, with one little baby girl on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one grandson, Brent Shryock; and her brother, Lawrence (Judy) Johnson.
LaVeta was a homemaker for all her married life. She worked at R.G. LeTourneau in Peoria, and the Henry News Republican as the "person on the street." She was a member of Blue Ridge United Methodist Church. Most precious to her were her family and friends. Her cards to so many were legendary. She loved to make calls to all who needed encouragement.
Funeral services for LaVeta will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Cemetery for maintenance or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
LaVeta's online memorial tribute may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019