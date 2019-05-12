Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Lavina M. Hostetler


1923 - 2019
Lavina M. Hostetler Obituary
Lavina M. Hostetler
ROANOKE - Lavina M. (Zoss) Hostetler, 95, of rural Roanoke passed away at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was born on August 29, 1923, to Ben W. and Barbara (Kennell) Zoss. She married Leo C. Hostetler on December 28, 1950, in rural Roanoke. He passed away on December 21, 1990.
Surviving are one daughter, Lanora (the late Robert) Headings of Muscoda, WI; one grandson, Anthony (Melissa) Unzicker and their daughter, Courtney, of Platteville, WI; one granddaughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Fisher of Muscoda, WI; and many nephews and nieces to whom she was very special.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Silas (wife, Luella) Zoss; one sister, Lillie Zoss; and an infant sister, Sadie Zoss.
Lavina was a member of North Linn Amish Mennonite Church in rural Roanoke. She enjoyed keeping house, mowing and doing lawn care around her house.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at North Linn Amish Mennonite Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Burial will be in Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Transitions Hospice, 8914 North Prairie Pointe, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019
