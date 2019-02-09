Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavina Stinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavina Stinehart


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lavina Stinehart Obituary
Lavina Stinehart
PEORIA - Lavina "Sue" Stinehart, age 94, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Independence Village in Peoria.
Sue was born on June 21, 1924, in Lincoln, IL, to Homer and Mabel (Maaks) Lowman. She married Glenn E. Stinehart on June 7, 1969. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1989.
Sue was the Assistant Vice President for Commercial National Bank for 32 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, where she assisted in the church library and was active in the F.O.F. Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women Suzanna Circle. Sue also volunteered in the Methodist Hospital Gift Shop.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
Arrangements handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.