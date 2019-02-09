|
Lavina Stinehart
PEORIA - Lavina "Sue" Stinehart, age 94, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Independence Village in Peoria.
Sue was born on June 21, 1924, in Lincoln, IL, to Homer and Mabel (Maaks) Lowman. She married Glenn E. Stinehart on June 7, 1969. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1989.
Sue was the Assistant Vice President for Commercial National Bank for 32 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, where she assisted in the church library and was active in the F.O.F. Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women Suzanna Circle. Sue also volunteered in the Methodist Hospital Gift Shop.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
Arrangements handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019