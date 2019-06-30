Home

Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
LaVonne Guidotti

LaVonne Guidotti Obituary
LaVonne Guidotti
FARMINGTON - LaVonne Guidotti, 86, of Farmington passed away at 4:03 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
She was born on February 7, 1933, in Farmington to Bernard and Audrey (Reid) Derrickson. She married Geno Guidotti on March 9, 1952, in Farmington. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2002.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Delbert Derrickson; and one sister, Charlotte Law.
LaVonne is survived by one daughter, Carla (Ryan) Skaggs of Farmington; two grandchildren, McKenzie and Kamrie Skaggs, both of Farmington; and one brother, James Derrickson of Sterling, IL.
She was a 1951 graduate of Farmington High School and she worked at the Bank of Farmington for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Farmington United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose Farmington Lodge 470. She loved being with her granddaughters and watching them play sports. She also loved fishing. Those were her most favorite things to do. She loved to crochet, sew and play cards with family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Farmington United Methodist Church. Services will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to Farmington United Methodist Church or .
To view LaVonne's DVD or to make online condolences, please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 30 to July 2, 2019
