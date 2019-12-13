|
|
LaVonne Matarelli
Loving Mother
PEORIA - LaVonne Gay (Neaveill) Matarelli, 99, of Peoria, IL, and a former 35-year retired resident, with her husband, of New Port Richey, FL, died peacefully in her sleep with her son at her side, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria, IL.
Born September 23, 1920 in Sims, IL, to Andrew Hayden and Ethel Harriett (Geeding) Neaveill, she married John Matarelli on June 7, 1941 in Palmyra, MO. Her husband preceded her in death on November 4, 2013 after 72 years of marriage.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, four sisters, LaVerne – her twin (Lester) Lofgren, Amy – her half-sister [Frank Hart] (Chesley) Geeding, Cora [John Miller] (Earl) Martin, and Bernice – 99 one day shy of 100 (Lloyd) Belden, and three brothers, Alvan Neaveill – 1, Marion (Velma) Neaveill, and Chester (Pauline) Neaveill, and a step mother, Mary "Mayme" Estelle Walker [(Montgomery) Rhoades], (Andrew) Neaveill.
Surviving are one son, James Michael Matarelli of Peoria; one daughter, Teresa Lynn [Carlson] [Takapa] (Neal) Goldstein of Petaluma, CA; four grandchildren, Freya A. (Travis) Carroll of Idaho, Orion S. Carlson of Port Townsend, WA, Dominic C. (Jessamy) Matarelli of East Peoria, IL, and Maria K. Matarelli of St. Petersburg, FL; six great-grandchildren, Rigel Steven Carlson of Port Townsend, WA, and Samuel Harrison, Benjamin Adam, Georgia Jane, Vanessa Torrie and Theodore Edward Matarelli of East Peoria, IL.
A strong faith in God, Christian values and a commitment to family were the foundation of LaVonne's life. She was a passionate woman of conviction and never hesitated to share God's love by meeting the needs of others. Her ancestors on her mother's side came from Prussia (Germany) to the United States in 1759 with the name Gueting, later changed to Geeting, and finally to Geeding. Several of the Geedings were ministers. The Rev. George Adam Geeting was a United Brethren minister. His denomination would later merge with the Evangelical Church in 1946 and then the United Methodist Church in 1968.
LaVonne's mother, Ethel, died at the age of 38 when LaVonne and her twin sister were three years old. Their father, Andrew, raised his seven children as a single father until he remarried for third time after his first two wives' deaths. LaVonne's father attended church with his family, was a hard worker, a good provider and a Christian role model.
LaVonne and her family experienced severe hardships during the Great Depression years. She received apples, oranges and nuts only at Christmas from the Red Stockings donations for children. She and her twin sister attended Manual High School foregoing their senior year of school in order to work while helping to support their stepmother after their father passed away Dec. 7, 1936.
One of the most interesting events of LaVonne and her twin sister was their picture appearing on the front page of the Peoria Star Transcript. There had been several burglaries in their neighborhood. The twins decided that if the burglar came up the steps to their bedroom, they would throw their blankets over him. One rainy night, they were awakened by the "cat burglar" climbing their creaking stairs. As he opened the door, they threw their blankets over him and scared the would-be burglar away. The police apprehended him by following his footsteps in the mud to a nearby residence.
LaVonne balanced her role as mother and wife with that of a working woman and worked most of her life outside the home. She worked for Hiram Walker and R.G. Letourneau during World War II, and later in retail in Sheridan Village and Payless Beauty Supplies on Main Street. She fulfilled a life's ambition by attending beauty school and obtaining her beautician's license. Her husband designed and built a home beauty shop where she cut the hair of friends, relatives and others for many years. She had a kind and generous spirit, and her outgoing, loving personality endeared her to many.
Faith, family, friends, strangers and animals were the most important parts of LaVonne's life. She was a supportive, nurturing, loving wife and mother with a strong work ethic and a thoughtful philosophy of ministering to others in need. She touched many with her Christian values, generosity, integrity, strength and tenacity. She was committed to giving a listening ear and to helping others, especially strangers, with a hand out or a meal.
LaVonne had a tremendous appreciation and passion for nature and wildlife. Her interests were animals, birds and flowers. Her favorites were dogs, bright red male cardinals and red gladiolas. As a homemaker, she always had a family dog as a companion, with her most prized two being English Setters named Rocky I and Rocky II. Her dogs were always members of the family. She often fed them leftovers from the table, including spaghetti.
She relaxed by reading books. Her favorite was the Bible. Other books of interest were Christian books and biographies of those who overcame adversities in their lives. She also liked articles, books and movies with mystery as the theme, because she enjoyed the challenge of solving the mystery.
LaVonne was a fantastic cook, whose most prized recipe was her mother-in-law's family spaghetti sauce that came from Calascio, Italy. She would often surprise her children with home baked chocolate chip/oatmeal cookies upon their return home from school. She was also a master at managing the family finances. She had the skill and wisdom to always have delicious meals even during difficult financial times.
After retiring with her husband John to Port Richey, FL in 1982, they became avid dancers. All who knew them acknowledged their positive attitudes, tremendous energy and limitless involvement in activities. For over thirty years, they dined and danced every dance at numerous dinner clubs. Their friends nicknamed them "Fred and Ginger".
In May of 2014, after her husband's death in Florida, LaVonne moved back to Peoria to be closer to family and resided at Apostolic Christian Skylines. She stayed fit with three weekly exercise sessions. Special times were meals with family and visits with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and of course, her heart was filled with joy at the sight of visiting dogs.
The immediate family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Apostolic Christian Skylines' superb staff, who lovingly provided LaVonne with excellent care and services throughout her stay. They contributed greatly to LaVonne's fine quality of life in her golden years.
Cremation has been accorded with no visitation and private burial of her ashes. Online condolences may be made to [email protected] and [email protected] Mason-White Funeral Home is assisting with her arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019