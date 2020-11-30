1/1
Lawrence F. "Larry" Dunkelberger
Lawrence "Larry" F. Dunkelberger
DUNLAP - Dr. Lawrence "Larry" F. Dunkelberger, 81, of Dunlap passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at home.
He was born on December 19, 1938, in DeKalb, IL, to the late Sherman and Vivian (Pahaly) Dunkelberger. He married Sally Bremer on August 14, 1960, in Marengo, IL. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2019, in Peoria.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacey (Christopher H. Prazak Sr.) Dunkelberger of Naperville, IL, and Terry (Michael) Plum of Peoria; five grandchildren, Bradley and Melissa Plum, Christopher H. (Leslie) Prazak Jr., Craig (Jamie) Prazak and Caitlyn (Will) Sloat; and four great-grandchildren.
Larry attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL, for his undergraduate studies and followed his passion for medicine and received his doctorate degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford, IL. He interned at Rockford Memorial Hospital, completed his residency in Internal Medicine at University Hospitals in Madison, WI, and received a Fellowship in Nephrology from the V.A. Hospital in Madison, WI. Larry also was General Medical Officer, U.S.A.F. at Maxwell A.F.B. in Montgomery, AL. He retired in May of 2020 from the Bob Michel VA Outpatient Clinic in Peoria, IL. He was a gifted and caring physician who always put his patients first.
Larry was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed reading about the Civil War and World War II. He also loved woodworking, trivia, cribbage, bowling and following his NY Yankees and Green Bay Packers. Many fond memories were made on his frequent family vacations.
Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Details will be forthcoming.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
