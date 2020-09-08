1/
Lawrence G. Wagenbach
PRINCEVILLE - Lawrence G. Wagenbach, 81, of Princeville passed away at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 6, 1938, in Princeville to parents, George and Elizabeth (Aberle) Wagenbach. He married Elaine (Bauman) Wagenbach on March 26, 1961, in Eureka, and she survives.
Also surviving are seven children: daughter, Cheryl (late John) Grassi of Edwards, daughter, Pamela (Bruce) Graham of Peoria, son, Kevin (Sara) Wagenbach of Princeville, daughter, Gail (Gary) Getz of Eureka, son, Timothy (Tricia) Wagenbach of Princeville, son, Troy (June) Wagenbach of Princeville and daughter, Kristal (Bill) Stahl of Wyoming; 42 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray (Betty) Wagenbach of Peoria; and two sisters, Bernice (the late Vernon) Stoller of Princeville and Mary Ellen (the late Nelson) Martin of Eureka.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two infant brothers; one sister, Louise Wagenbach; and one son-in-law, John Grassi.
Lawrence was a lifelong farmer and established Akron Services. He repented in 1962 and served the Lord faithfully for 58 years. He was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Princeville AC Fellowship Hall. An additional visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Princeville Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Ministers of the church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Lawrence's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
