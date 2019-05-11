|
Lawrence "Wayne" Gallup
SPARLAND - Wayne Gallup, age 80, of Lenexa, KS, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living of Lenexa, where he has lived for the past seven years. Prior to that, he lived on the family farm in Sparland, IL.
He was born on July 3, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to Harold and LuVerne (Wiley) Gallup. He married Loretta Tomberlin on August 4, 1963, In Lacon, IL.
He is survived by one son, Thomas (Shirley) Gallup of Lenexa, KS; one sister, Elaine (Gary) Hecathorn of East Peoria, IL; twin grandchildren, Bailey and Colby Gallup; four step-grandchildren, Rachel (Roger) Garrison, Patricia Whitlock, Christopher Whitlock and Alexis Stoneking; and one step-great-grandchild, Thalia Garrison, with another due in June.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Loretta.
He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1995 after working there as a Forklift Operator at the Mossville plant for most of his 30 years.
In his youth, he was extremely active in 4-H with many honors, including being a delegate to the National Club Congress in 1959, and being declared national champion of the Livestock Judging competition in Kansas City.
Wayne and his wife shared a love of showing cattle. They, along with their son, Tom, showed cattle at many county fairs across the state of Illinois, as well as other state and national events. He was also an avid basketball fan, attending thousands of high-school games over 50-plus years. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame as a "Friend of Basketball" in 2001.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon, IL, with visitation two hours prior. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment of ashes will be in the Chillicothe City Cemetery immediately after.
Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019