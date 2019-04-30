Home

Lawrence Hines
PEORIA - Lawrence "Larry" F. Hines, 71, of Peoria, IL, departed this world on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Lawrence blessed the world and his parents with his presence on March 22, 1948.
Larry was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart for his outstanding service.
Larry was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting at Wilmor Sportsman's Club in Morton, IL, where he served as a board member for many years. He worked most of his life as a member of the carpenter's union and, in his free time, loved watching the Chicago Cubs play. Larry never met a stranger and was loved by many.
Larry's memories will live on with his beloved wife, Marsha Hines; his daughter, Angela (Thomas) Lewis; two grandchildren, Chelsea Lewis and Kyle Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Kolton, all of Peoria. He also leaves two brothers, Dennis (Debbie) Hines and Steve (Linda) Hines.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services and a celebration of life will be held May 25, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion, 4501 S. Airport Road, Bartonville, IL.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
