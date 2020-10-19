1/
Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr.
LAURA - Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr., 69, formerly of Laura, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Generations at Peoria, after a brief bout with pneumonia.
Lawrence was born on July 2, 1951, in Peoria to Lawrence John and Helena Nancy (Smith) Hasselbacher Sr.
Surviving are one brother, David L. (Bethany) Hasselbacher of Peoria; two sisters, Cathy Cavett of Normal and Nancy (Mike) Winnefeld of Cicero, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lawrence was a graduate of the Illinois School of the Deaf in 1969. He worked for the Tazewell County Rehabilitation Center.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Condolences may be left for Lawrence's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
