Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr.LAURA - Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr., 69, formerly of Laura, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Generations at Peoria, after a brief bout with pneumonia.Lawrence was born on July 2, 1951, in Peoria to Lawrence John and Helena Nancy (Smith) Hasselbacher Sr.Surviving are one brother, David L. (Bethany) Hasselbacher of Peoria; two sisters, Cathy Cavett of Normal and Nancy (Mike) Winnefeld of Cicero, IN; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.Lawrence was a graduate of the Illinois School of the Deaf in 1969. He worked for the Tazewell County Rehabilitation Center.His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.Condolences may be left for Lawrence's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com