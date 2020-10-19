1/
Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr.
1951 - 2020
Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr.
LAURA - Lawrence John Hasselbacher Jr., 69, formerly of Laura, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Generations at Peoria, after a brief bout with pneumonia.
Lawrence was born on July 2, 1951, in Peoria to Lawrence John and Helena Nancy (Smith) Hasselbacher Sr.
Surviving are one brother, David L. (Bethany) Hasselbacher of Peoria; two sisters, Cathy Cavett of Normal and Nancy (Mike) Winnefeld of Cicero, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lawrence was a graduate of the Illinois School of the Deaf in 1969. He worked for the Tazewell County Rehabilitation Center.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Condolences may be left for Lawrence's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
23
Funeral
10:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
October 19, 2020
I had the privilege of knowing John since October of 2018. I loved his smile and how he would raise his hands and look at you with this almost comical look in his eyes that gave you the impression he would say, "I don't know! I'm just doing my own thing." I enjoyed sitting with him and writing on his whiteboard asking him questions about himself. He taught me a few words in ASL and sometimes would keep me guessing because he had made his own sign for something. He had a spunky side but most of the time that I got to be around him he was happy if you would just sit next to him with your arm around him. He liked the days I brought baby bunnies in and he would just sit there loving on them for as long as we'd let him. He enjoyed the seniors' class pet, Harpo the guinea pig, too! He touched my heart and so many others. I am so sorry the world won't get to spend more time with him. KCCDD will miss him very much, me especially.
Kimberly Barton
Friend
