I had the privilege of knowing John since October of 2018. I loved his smile and how he would raise his hands and look at you with this almost comical look in his eyes that gave you the impression he would say, "I don't know! I'm just doing my own thing." I enjoyed sitting with him and writing on his whiteboard asking him questions about himself. He taught me a few words in ASL and sometimes would keep me guessing because he had made his own sign for something. He had a spunky side but most of the time that I got to be around him he was happy if you would just sit next to him with your arm around him. He liked the days I brought baby bunnies in and he would just sit there loving on them for as long as we'd let him. He enjoyed the seniors' class pet, Harpo the guinea pig, too! He touched my heart and so many others. I am so sorry the world won't get to spend more time with him. KCCDD will miss him very much, me especially.

Kimberly Barton

Friend