Lawrence Marion
EAST PEORIA - Lawrence D. "Larry" Marion, 65, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on August 5, 2020, in Peoria, Ill., to Lloyd and Mary Ellen (Levine) Marion. He married Polly Petty in Peoria, Ill., on March 5, 1977.
Surviving are his wife, Polly Marion of East Peoria; two daughters, Tina (Jim) Underwood of Pekin and Kristy (James) Cosby of Lincoln, Ill.; five grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Byrd and Henry, Dean and Luke Cosby; father, Lloyd Marion of Groveland; two brothers, Robert Marion and Stan (Belinda) Marion, all of East Peoria; two sisters-in-law, Charlene Marion of Danvers, Ill., and Connie Eldert of Pekin; four step-siblings, Susan (Mike) Runyon-Davis of Clarksville, Tenn., Carol Runyon of Scottsdale, Ariz., Daniel Runyon of Florida and Patricia (Joel) Postman of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Marion; stepmother, BJ Marion; one brother, Steve Marion; and one brother-in-law, Ronny Eldert.
Larry worked for Carpenter Union Local #237 for 31 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Ozment officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Renew Service.
Larry's family would like the thank the nurses and staff who cared for him at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
