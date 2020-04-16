Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Miller


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Miller Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Miller
PEORIA - Lawrence "Larry" J. Miller, age 82, died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette (McCormick) Miller and his parents, Virgil & Katherine (Langdon) Miller. Larry is survived by his son, Brad (Patricia) Miller of Vermont; daughters, Joanne (Michael) Lake and Jacqueline Miller all of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kathryn (Nick) Cheney, Jennifer Miller and Alyssa Miller; a great grandchild, Azalea Cheney; and sister, Ann (Roger) Webb of Surprise, AZ.
The family has elected to have a private graveside service on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE.
In lieu of flowers, people may wish to make a donation to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in memory of Larry Miller.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -