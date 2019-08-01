Home

Tucker Funeral Home
113 N. 3rd St.
Central City, KY 42330
(270) 7541551
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
New Testament Christ Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
New Testament Christ Church
1956 - 2019
Lawrence Richardson Obituary
Lawrence Richardson
PEORIA - Lawrence Alfred "LA" Richardson, formerly of Peoria, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Mr. Richardson was born in Peoria, IL, on September 21, 1956. He was a coal truck driver for Ray Jones Trucking before his retirement.
Lawrence was a very caring individual. He always had a happy disposition and enjoyed outdoor activities, such as fishing and riding motorcycles. He was a great brother, husband of 42 years, and father.
Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Henry Richardson; sister, Eula Click; and brothers, Tom Fannon and Henry Richardson Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Richardson; daughter, Cheyanne Richardson of Greenville; twin sister, Florence (Roger) Jack of East Peoria, IL; nieces, Melissa and Farrah Jack; great-niece, Kayla King; and several nephews, Tommy Fannon, Todd Fannon, Tim Fannon and Troy Fannon.
A celebration of life will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 5 p.m. at New Testament Christ Church, with Bro. Curtis McGehee and Bro. Matt Adams officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, starting at 2 p.m., at the church.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
