|
|
Leah Bakel
TOLUCA - Leah Jean (Biagini) Bakel, 90, of Toluca passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Toluca. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
Leah was born on June 22, 1929, in Toluca, IL, to Primo and Angelina (Santi) Biagini. She married Roger Bakel on June 21, 1952, at St. Ann's Church. She is survived by her husband; three daughters, Paula Sampson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debora Bakel of Peoria and Monica Bakel of LaSalle; one son, Paul Bakel of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Krystal Miller, Kelsey Erickson, William Bakel and Angelina Medina; and six great-grandchildren, Kanyon Miller, Viktoria Miller, Rebekka Miller, Evan Erickson, Dean Erickson and Joel Medina.
Leah was devoted to her family and spent 30 years living in many places, including France and Spain while her husband was in the Air Force. She was a great cook and was very active in the Catholic Churches at the various places she lived. In 1976, Roger retired from the military and they settled in Toluca, where they built a home and lived there until she moved to St Joseph's Nursing Home in 2010. Her husband, Roger, also moved there last year. She will be greatly missed by her family and other who knew her.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019