LeAnn Stephens


1944 - 2020
LeAnn Stephens Obituary
LeAnn Stephens
PEORIA - LeAnn Stephens, 75, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; son, Allen Kisler; and two sisters, Rosi Bartel and Ellen Howard.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Kisler; and two sisters, Lorraine Darling and Lenell Morlan.
To read the full obituary or leave a message for LeAnn's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
