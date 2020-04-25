|
|
LeAnn Stephens
PEORIA - LeAnn Stephens, 75, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; son, Allen Kisler; and two sisters, Rosi Bartel and Ellen Howard.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Kisler; and two sisters, Lorraine Darling and Lenell Morlan.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020