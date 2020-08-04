1/1
Leatha Williams Martin
1926 - 2020
PEORIA - Leatha Williams Martin, formerly of Peoria, was born on September 20, 1926, in rural Reynolds County, Missouri, the youngest child of Daniel Edward and Retta Martin Williams. She died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. She was 93 years of age.
Leatha spend her childhood in rural Missouri, beginning elementary school at the old Poplar School on Blair Creek and finishing at the old Dagonia School. She was a member of the graduating class of 1943 at Ellington High School. She was graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and received a Masters' degree from University of Colorado. She was a teacher and speech therapist in the early years and a homemaker most of her life. She married Douglas L. Martin on November 22, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois. They were the parents of five daughters, all of whom survive: Nancy Posner of Sharon, Massachusetts, Alice Martin of Denver, Colorado, Jane Kohlheyer of Jefferson, Maryland, Anne Blanco of Morris, Illinois, and Sarah Ryan of Galveston, Texas. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; 2 sisters; son-in-law, Robert Posner; granddaughter, Ellen Elizabeth Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Ainsley Elizabeth Markham.
Leatha described herself as "an old-fashioned grandmother" who still wrote letters to her children and grandchildren and baked all her own bread. She was a charter member of Faith United Methodist Church in Richmond, Texas.
In accordance with her wishes, Leatha's body has been donated for scientific research to the University of Texas Medical School. At a later date, interment will be at the Bell Plain Baptist Cemetery in Pattonsburg, Illinois.
Memorial donations can be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, bbrfoundation.org.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
