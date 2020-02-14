|
Dr. Lee Hammond
ELMWOOD - Dr. Lee W. Hammond, 87, Elmwood, passed away at 11:55 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Country Comfort Assisted Living in Elmwood.
He was born March 4, 1932, to Levi and Dorothy (Frye) Hammond. He married Carol Semrad on December 26, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI. She preceded him in death in 1980. He later married Mary Jo Stovall on May 5, 1981, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Lynn (Russ) Avery of Cartersville, GA, Marilee (Larry) Laskey of Chicago, Paul (Shelly) Hammond of Elmwood, Scott Stovall of San Jose, CA, and Brett (Lisa) Stovall of Jekyll Island, GA; one brother, Rich "Dick" (Barb) Hammond; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen and one-on-the-way great-grandchildren.
Lee played football at Spalding High School in Peoria and was an all-state-center. Lee graduated from there as the salutatorian. He later went to Marquette University where he played football for one year and received his Medical Degree. He then had a family practice in Elmwood and worked in Peoria for over 40 years. He was a master gardener and was a member of the Hosta Society.
The family would like to thank Country Comfort for their wonderful care and B.Y.E. for their assistance.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Maple Lane Country Club in Elmwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance.
