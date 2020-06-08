Kathy, Shelley and Shawn and families.
Pat and I express are sympathy to you all and our prayers are with you.
Lee Orvin Bollenbach
MORTON - Lee Orvin Bollenbach, age 75, of Morton, IL, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, with his family at his side.
Born on August 13, 1944, in Madison, WI, to Orvin E. and Vanita R. (Voss) Bollenbach, he married Kathleen Ann Zimmerman on April 30, 1966, in Middleton, WI. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Shaun (Melissa) Bollenbach of Morton, IL, and Shelly (Bill) Joseph of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren, Connor, Katlin, Alyssa, Zachary and Sage; and two brothers, Gary (Robie) Bollenbach of Whitewater, WI, and Charles (Beverly) Bollenbach; and sister-in-law, Joan Bollenbach, all of Middleton, WI.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul.
Lee graduated from Middleton High School in Middleton, WI. He received an Electronics Engineering Degree from the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison, WI. Lee retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 35 years as a Senior Systems Analyst. He then drove a semi-truck cross country, visiting the 48 continental states before driving a truck for Bell Enterprises for 10 years.
Besides attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events, Lee also enjoyed traveling on his BMW motorcycle across the continental United States, as well as in the European Alps. Earlier in his life, he was an accomplished pilot.
A private memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, IL. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital of Illinois or to his church, Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton.
Lee's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.