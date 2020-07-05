Lee R. "Righty" Dunn Jr.
METAMORA - Lee R. "Righty" Dunn Jr., 94, of Metamora, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
Lee was born on December 20, 1925, in Latham, IL, to the late Lee R. Dunn Sr. and Lela D. Gooding Dunn. He married Mildred E. Dwyer on September 21, 1946, in Lincoln.
Surviving are two sons, Loren (Charlotte) Dunn of Raeford, NC, and Steven (Marchelle Haworth) Dunn of Grinnell, IA, two daughters, Kathleen (John) Malson of Germantown Hills and Connie (Jim) Klinkradt of Metamora; eleven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Dunn of Texas.
He was preceded in death by wife; twin brother; sons, John and Thomas Dunn; and three sisters.
Lee graduated from Latham High School in 1944. He was drafted into the Army Air Force, serving alongside his twin brother, "Lefty." He served in China, Burma and India as a radio operator on B-25 aircraft on search and rescue missions and later in Osaka, Japan, as occupational forces. He hired in at Caterpillar on December 6, 1948, as a tool grinder. He was a supervisor in tool and supplies and volunteered there as a fireman. Lee retired from Building HH in East Peoria on January 1, 1983, after 35 years of service. He lived in Creve Coeur for 60 years, serving as president of the Water and Sewer Board. Lee was a Life Member of the America Legion and Commander of Post 1234. He had 3 holes-in-one and was president of the senior golf league. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing Bingo and pinochle.
Lee's family would like to thank OSF Hospice, especially hospice nurse, Tammi, and the staff and friends at Snyder Village who cared for Lee.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Village.
Lee's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.