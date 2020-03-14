Home

Lee R. Whitaker

Lee R. Whitaker Obituary
Lee R. Whitaker
PEORIA - Lee R. Whitaker, 72, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Marion Illinois.
Lee was born on April 13, 1947, to Roy and Reva (Brassfield) Whitaker in Peoria, IL. He was married to Beverly (Black) Whitaker, who was the love of his life.
Lee attended Woodruff High School and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Physical Education. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years at Caterpillar, retiring in 2003. Lee spent many years coaching youth sports in Peoria Heights, Peoria and Dunlap. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed spending time outdoors with his sons, grandchildren and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his children, Natalie Wilson (Paul), Stuart Whitaker (Jennifer) and Heath Whitaker; and his step-daughters, Karen Shaul (Barry) and Candice Collins (Bryan). Lee is also survived by two sisters, Malieta King and Sara Partridge. Lee had 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
