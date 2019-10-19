Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Princeville Baptist Church
235 W. Douglas St.
Princeville, IL
Lee Streitmatter Obituary
Lee Streitmatter
PRINCEVILLE - Lee C. Streitmatter, 74, of Princeville passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Royal Oaks Nursing home in Kewanee, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Princeville Baptist Church, 235 W. Douglas St., Princeville. There will be no visitation.
To share a memory with Lee's family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
