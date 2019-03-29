|
Leenae Todden
PEORIA -- Leenae Todden, age 72, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:32 p.m. at Unity Point Proctor in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 18, 1946 in Peoria to Leonard and Dorothy Doran. She married John Todden on April 26, 1969 in Peoria. He survives along with Rick, Geri, Robyn and Grant Hammer of Germantown Hills, and lifelong friends, Fred and Jackie Voorhees and Judy and Jack Freeman and Fran Billings.
She was a proud graduate of Peoria High School in 1964. Leenae worked for the Peoria Public Schools in Data Processing for over 36 years retiring in 2003. She was a 50 plus year member of FOE Auxiliary 265, a 3M member of Peoria, and a member of the National Association of Educational Office Professionals. She also collected Roseville Pottery and many types of art glass. She enjoyed antiquing and going to flea markets. Leenae was an avid Bingo player and bowler in the Peoria area for over 40 years and an avid sports fan of the Illini, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls.
Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019