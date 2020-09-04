1/1
Lela M. Windhorst
1918 - 2020
Lela M. Windhorst
EAST PEORIA - Lela M. Windhorst, 102, of East Peoria, IL died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Generations at Riverview.
She was born on February 10, 1918 to Carl and Helen (Magnus) Miesner in Deshler, NB. Lela married Clarence D. Windhorst November 16, 1935 in Deshler, NB. They were married 69 years before his passing.
Lela is survived by her five children: Virginia Pacelli of West Palm Beach, FL, Mary (Dr. Bernard) Taylor of Peoria, IL, John (Cathy) Windhorst of Allen, TX, Judy (Tom) Cline of Branson, MO, and Lt. Col. James (Denise) Windhorst of Greencastle, PA; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Claryce Gomes of Galva, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons-in-law, Ron Heinz and John Pacelli; two sisters, Wilma Gilson and Ruby Sammis; and a brother, Harold Miesner.
Lela worked for Connor Co. as a bookkeeper. She was an exceptional cook, baker, quilter, painter, needle worker, gardener, and homemaker.
Her Christian faith was at the center of her life. Through the years she was involved in the life of the church teaching Sunday School in Peoria and a well-attended adult Bible study while wintering in Mercedes, TX.
A funeral service for Lela will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary with Lt. Col. James Windhorst (ret.) officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to her service. Burial at Swan Lake Memory Gardens will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, South Side Mission, or St. Jude. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
SEP
8
Burial
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
