Lena Rohn
EAST PEORIA - Lena Belle Rohn, 84, of East Peoria passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Born July 9, 1935, in Astoria to William and Electa (Thomas) Thomas, she married Roy L. Rohn on July 14, 1956, in Mt. Sterling. He died on May 29, 2019, in East Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, David Rohn; and two brothers.
Surviving are one son, Russell (Ruth) Rohn of Morton; one daughter, Brenda (Larry) Sadnick of Peru; five grandchildren, Randall (Yvonne) Leach, Matt Leach, Mandy Rohn, Ryan (Amanda) Rohn and Kira (John) Finnegan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lena had worked as a bus monitor for East Peoria Community High School for 5 years, retiring in 2005.
She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in the yard and traveling.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hersman Cemetery in rural Mt. Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019