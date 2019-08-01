Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
1930 - 2019
Lenora Post Obituary
Lenora Post
MORTON - Lenora Post, 89, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by family.
Lenora was born on March 3, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Morris and Helen (Brownstein) Milarsky. She married Allen Dean Post on October 2, 1956, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Gary and Eugene; and two sisters, Geraldine and Joan.
Surviving are her two daughters, Debbie (Jorge) Rizzo of Morton and Alliena Post of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jaime (Victor) Darwish of Morton and Alex (Emily Sanchez) Rizzo of Chicago, Ill.; one great-grandson, Crew Allen Darwish of Morton; three brothers, Lawrence (Judith) Martin of Palm City, Fla., Edward (Diane) Milarsky of Manchester, N.J., and Jacob (Frances) Milarsky of Plantation, Fla.; four sisters, Judith Sinn of Philadelphia, Pa., Rochelle Soloman of Philadelphia, Pa., Annette (Neal) Schwartz of Philadelphia, Pa., and Adele (Angelo) Branca-Milarsky of Haverford, Pa.; two sisters-in-law, Myra Milarsky and Norma Milarsky, both of Philadelphia, Pa.; and many nieces of nephews.
Lenora was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Fla.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
