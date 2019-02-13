|
Leo Brown Sr.
PEORIA - Leo Brown Sr., 85, of Peoria passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his residence at 7:55 a.m.
Leo was born on March 21, 1933, to Karry Brown and America Young in Cloutierville, LA. They preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Bessie Wells-Brown, in 1984, and she preceded him in death.
Leo was a dedicated member of Rising Sun Baptist Church, where he served on the Trustee and Usher board. He was a loving father, a praying man, comical, loved to tell historical stories, and loved riding his motorcycle.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, two sons, Leo Brown Jr. of Peoria and Melvin (Shiela) Brown of Rockford, IL; two daughters, Maxine (Lee) Mattison of Chatam, IL, and Mary Wilson of Rockford, IL; one brother, Willie Howard of Chicago, IL; three sisters, Canada (Gregory) Foster of Phoenix, AZ, Equator (Freddie) Howard-White of Chicago, IL, and Rozetta King of Los Anglos, CA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers and two sisters.
A public visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel from 3 to 4 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Rising Sun Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior. Pastor John Gibson will serve as host Pastor and Apostle Melvin Brown will present the Eulogy. He will be entombed at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019