Leo Bryce Brand
PEORIA - Leo Bryce Brand, age 98, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Proctor Place in Peoria.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1921, in Mt Sterling, IL, to Leo Thomas and Helen Louise (Davis) Brand. He married Dorothy Kelch on July 5, 1942, in Peoria. She passed away on March 10, 2015, in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stephen Brand; one grandson, Tyler Becks; three brothers, Neville, Wayne and Burt; and one sister, Louise.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Victor) Becks of Sarasota, FL, and Virginia (David) Sessa of Dunlap; one daughter-in-law, Jeannine Brand of Peoria; four grandchildren, Nicole (Cary) Ballard, Edward "Toby" (Andrea) Burns, Belinda (Tom) Rohn and Michelle Morse; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Barbara Byrne of Chicago; and one sister-in-law, Charlotte (Swede) Ostrom of Minnesota.
Leo was a United States Army Air Corps veteran, serving in World War II. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 44 years, retiring in 1983. During his years at Caterpillar, Leo worked in East Peoria, Belgium and Australia. He was a member and former Deacon at the Peoria United Presbyterian Church. Leo was a member of the American Legion Post 2, very proud and patriotic, and was honored to ride on the Honor Flight five years ago. He also volunteered for many years at the Wheels of Time, was a former 4th of July parade leader and was always the life of the party. Leo also had a passion for amateur photography.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, private services will be held at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A celebration of Leo's life will be at a later date. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020