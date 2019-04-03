|
Leo Cronin
WASHINGTON - Leo F. Cronin, 91, of Washington passed away at his home at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 28, 1927, in Yoder, WY, to William A. and Edna Mae O'Dell Cronin. He married Ida L. Carlstead on June 11, 1950. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2017.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Dax Locke; brother, Charles; and son-in-law, Don Locke.
Surviving are his daughter, Linda Locke of East Peoria; son, Loren (Sherry) Cronin of Pauls Valley, OK; six grandchildren, Lori (Eric) Kennedy of Grand Rapids, MI, Julie Cronin of Claremore, OK, Emily (Larry) Copeland of Chelsea, OK, Austin Locke of East Peoria, Justin (Adrianne) Locke of Peoria and Kristin Locke and John Cealey of Portland, OR; and ten great-grandchildren, Caydee, Harper and Sawyer Kennedy, Champ, Evelyn and Paul Copeland, Roderick Roden, Madeline Locke and Violet and Clara Locke.
Leo was a World War II Navy veteran. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri, where he was also a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity. He worked at American Cyanamid before retiring as regional manager. He was also a retired rancher.
He volunteered for the American Red Cross and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church and Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in Dallas, TX.
He was an avid traveler and loved to travel in his RV. He was a great story teller and enjoyed playing frisbee with his dogs, especially in his later years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or The Dax Foundation.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A memorial service will be held in Dallas, TX, at a later date.
Leo's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019