Leo E. Davis
SOUTH PEKIN - Leo E. Davis, 55, of South Pekin, IL, died at 4:48 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tyler Basso officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2121013
. Burial will follow at McKinnie Cemetery in Springfield.
