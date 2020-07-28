1/1
Leo E. Davis
SOUTH PEKIN - Leo E. Davis, 55, of South Pekin, IL, died at 4:48 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tyler Basso officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2121013. Burial will follow at McKinnie Cemetery in Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com for full obituary and to offer your condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
