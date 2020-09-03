Leo Lester "Pork" Knott
GLASFORD – Leo Lester "Pork" Knott, Jr., 79, of Glasford, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 17, 1941 in Peoria, a son of Leo Lester Sr. and Ethel M. (Brooks) Knott. Leo married Diana Lowery on April 30, 1961 in Peoria. She survives.
He is also survived by his four children, Brian Knott, Annette (Bob) Zessin, Willie (Kristi) Knott, and Michelle (Tracy) Ledbetter, all of Glasford; 11 grandchildren, Erik (Lindsey) Knott, Kristie (Jake) Payton, Traci Knott, Katrina (Justin) Hicke, Toshia (Vic) Albright, Amanda (Jacob) Renfroe, Joey Knott, Sarah Knott, Jeremy Knott, Dakota Smith, and Zachary Smith; two brother-in-laws, Larry Lowery and Ronald Robbins, Sr.; nine great-grandchildren, Klayton and Emery Knott, Milo and Maci Payton, Kaitlyn and Mason Hicke, and Anna, Drew, and Elizabeth Albright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth (Clarence "Tiny") Marvin and Patricia Robbins; brother-in-law, Dave Lowery; niece, Cynthia Marvin; and one great-granddaughter, Mara Mae Payton.
Leo worked as the facilities maintenance manager for the City of Peoria, retiring in 1998. He previously had worked for Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville.
He was a member of the Glasford Optimist Club and IBEW Local #51.
Leo's funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
