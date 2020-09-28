1/1
Leo Traister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Traister
EUREKA - Leo Traister of Eureka, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 101, with family by his side.
He was born on September 9, 1919, in Sterling, IL, the son of Owen and Nellie Lewis Traister. He married Betty L. Trenary on March 24, 1946, in Danville, IL. She passed away on September 5, 2016.
Survivors include two daughters, Toni (Mike) Wittlich of O'Fallon, IL, and Carol (David) Cooper of Monticello, IN; four granddaughters, Tara (Bob) Bergman, Andrea (Tim) Becherer, Karen (Mark) Wheeler-Lee and Christy Cooper; and six great-grandchildren, Maddie, Jenna, RJ, Peyton, Blake and Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and two sisters, Madolyn Adriaenssens and Helen Combes.
In August of 1948, he was employed by Viola Community High School, where he taught and coached football, basketball and track. When Viola and nearby New Windsor consolidated to form the Winola Unit District, he remained at the high school in Viola. In 1952, he was appointed Principal of Winola High School and continued in coaching as well. During his time in Viola, he studied during the summers at University of Illinois, earning a master's degree in Secondary School Administration. Leo returned to Eureka College in 1956, where he coached football, basketball, track and golf. Within the many years at Eureka College he served as Athletic Director. Assistant Director of Admissions and facilitated the addition of many sports, including a full program for women's athletics and the soccer program. Leo retired as Athletic Director and coach in 1984 with a full professorship and continued to serve in the football program as defensive line coach. He was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. The Traister Field for Soccer was named for and in honor of Leo in October of 2008. He received the Eureka College Alumni Merit Award and was inducted into the Eureka College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Rock Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He received an honorary doctorate on February 8, 2013.
He was a member of Eureka Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a chair member of Eureka Sportsmen's Club and a life member of American Legion Post #466 in Eureka and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was a member of Eureka Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he served as deacon and elder. He remained in the Eureka community and was an avid Red Devils fan and supporter of the college.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private service at the church, with the Rev. Jennie Churchman officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the following websites: eurekachristianchurch.org or facebook.com/eurekacc/live. Graveside services will follow the funeral services at Olio Township Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded at the grave.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka College Traister Scholarship Fund, Eureka Christian Church or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmnaharris.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved