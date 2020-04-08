Home

Leon C. "Touch" Taylor


1977 - 2020
Leon C. "Touch" Taylor Obituary
Leon C. "Touch" Taylor
KEWANEE - Leon C. "Touch" Taylor, 42, of Kewanee died Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, in Kewanee.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private visitation for his family will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be directed to his family and may be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee, IL 61443.
He was born on October 25, 1977, in Rockford, IL.
Survivors include his father, Milton Leon Taylor; his mother, Chrissa M. Taylor; his twelve children, Gage Peart, Kaitlyn Ray, Cassel and Myles Taylor, Catrelle Reed and Brayden, Breon, Brenton, Brielle, Noel, Karter and Kouri Taylor; three brothers, Jermaine and Marcus Perry and Lionel Taylor; four sisters, Shantel Perry, Larissa and Danyale Taylor and Ebony Washington; a grandchild, Neveah Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Touch graduated from Peoria High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an artist and had been a barber since the age of 12 and became a professional barber with Waves & Fades in Kewanee. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
