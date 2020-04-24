|
Leon G. Mitchell Jr.
PEORIA - Leon G. Mitchell Jr., 85, of Hanford, CA formerly of Peoria, IL passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Veteran's Hospital in Fresno, CA.
He was born on November 9, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Leon and Beatrice Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Ginger P. Mitchell of Hanford, CA; two daughters, Norma (David) Anderson and Suzanne Mitchell, both of Texas; 4 grandchildren; one sister, Diana (Rodney) Hoepfner of Tampa, FL; and one brother, Robert A. Mitchell of Peoria, IL.
Leon retired from the United States Navy and then worked in the Emergency Department at Proctor. He also worked as an EMT for Mobile Medics in Peoria.
There will be no local services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020