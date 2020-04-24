Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon G. Mitchell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon G. Mitchell Jr. Obituary
Leon G. Mitchell Jr.
PEORIA - Leon G. Mitchell Jr., 85, of Hanford, CA formerly of Peoria, IL passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Veteran's Hospital in Fresno, CA.
He was born on November 9, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Leon and Beatrice Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Ginger P. Mitchell of Hanford, CA; two daughters, Norma (David) Anderson and Suzanne Mitchell, both of Texas; 4 grandchildren; one sister, Diana (Rodney) Hoepfner of Tampa, FL; and one brother, Robert A. Mitchell of Peoria, IL.
Leon retired from the United States Navy and then worked in the Emergency Department at Proctor. He also worked as an EMT for Mobile Medics in Peoria.
There will be no local services.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -