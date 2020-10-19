Leona E. Walker
BARTONVILLE - Leona E. Walker, 101, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Liberty Village of Peoria.
She was born on January 10, 1919, in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Lucille (Weber) Burdess. She married Aaron H. Walker on May 14, 1942, in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1989, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her one daughter, Diane (Sherman) Stroud; one son, Terry Walker; and three siblings, Jack Burdess, Larry Burdess and June (Art) Lindsey.
Leona is survived by her sisters, Betty Wolschlag of Bartonville, Judy Gaa of Peoria, Pat (Gene) Wieland of Peoria, Nancy Burdess of Peoria and Darlene Smith of Bartonville; daughter-in-law, Mickala Walker of Florida; grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Stroud of Bartonville, Shawn (Carla) Walker of Hernando Beach, Florida, and Tiffany (Nathan) Walker-Egli of Spring Hill, Florida; great-grandchildren, Brittany Stroud of Morton, Kirstin Stroud and Joey Stroud, both of Bartonville, and Ethan Egli and Tobis Egli, both of Spring Hill, Florida; and great-great-granddaughters, Elaina and Elizabeth Hansard of Morton.
Leona served in the United States Navy Waves during World War II. She was a homemaker who also worked for Hiram Walkers for several years. She was a very giving woman who donated her time and money. She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, where she was a member of the "The Knotters" who made quilts for the church. She also stuffed stockings for our military oversees and made hundreds of lap blankets for disabled Veterans. Leona loved gardening and was always on the go.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
