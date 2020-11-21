1/1
PEKIN - Leonard J. Carlson, 97, of Pekin passed away at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born Sept. 22, 1923, in Riverside to Knute and Laura (Alander) Carlson, he married Lilia A. Hanson on June 12, 1948, in Chicago. She died on Dec. 8, 1992, in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary J. Carlson on May 4, 2016; and four sisters, Alma, Tudy, Berniece and Fern.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda P. Carlson of Pekin; two grandchildren, Julie (Adam) Whitney of Ada, Mich., and Kevin Carlson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Karla Carlson.
Leonard was a United States veteran of World War II, who served with the 121st Construction Battalion (Seabees) in the Mariana Islands (Saipan and Tinian) in the Western Pacific.
He was a graduate of the University of Illinois.
Leonard worked at Caterpillar, Inc. at the East Peoria proving grounds as a research engineer for 35 years.
He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 1717 Highwood Avenue, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
