Leonard Curtis Cox

Leonard Curtis Cox Obituary
Leonard Curtis Cox
BAYVIEW GARDENS - Leonard Cox of Bayview Gardens died at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was born to David and Rosalind Cox in Peoria. He married Elizabeth (Betsy) Wilkinson. She survives. He was a father of three daughters, Misty Cox,Tonya Cox and Courtney Brown; and grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. His siblings are Ernie Cox, Leona Tipsword, Ella Wilson, Howard Cox, Arthur Cox and Betty Jo Jones. 1 sister, Nancy Cox, is deceased.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
