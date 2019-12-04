|
Leonard "Len" George Deynzer
PEORIA - Leonard George "Len" Deynzer, 82, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Len was born in Peoria, IL, on November 16, 1937, to Orval A. and Juanita (Schmidt) Deynzer. His parents and grandparents preceded him in death.
Len married Gayle J. Gouveia in East Peoria, IL, on March 18, 1965. They were married for 54 years.
Surviving Len are his children, Jody L Curtis of Washington, IL, and Anthony "Tony" and Nicole Deynzer of Windsor, Colorado; and 7 grandchildren, Joshua Curtis of Champaign, Amber (Curtis) and Will Edwards of Gridley, Madison Deynzer of Washington and Blaine, Kyler, Chesney and Brennox Deynzer, all of Colorado.
Len graduated from East Peoria High School in 1955. He was in the Marines, earning an honorable discharge in 1962. Len then attended Illinois Wesleyan College and was a charter member of Acacia Fraternity Pia #6.
Len was employed with the Peoria County Sheriff's Department from 1966-1992. From 1973-1974, he attended at Northwestern Traffic Institute. During his years at the sheriff's department, he served as jail superintendent, was in charge of dispatchers, director of police training for correction officers for University of Illinois, firearms instructor, purchasing, training, budget and many other duties. Len retired after 28 years at the sheriff's department as a Lieutenant.
In 1992, he became Director of MTU #7 Police Training Centers at Illinois Central College for 20 years.
Len served with the security details for several U.S. presidents and vice president at the Peoria Airport.
Len was a 50-year member of Alta Lodge & Mohammed Shrine, serving as Potentate in 1997 and President of Great Lakes Shrine Association in 2005. He was a member of the Brass Band. He was instrumental in starting the Horse Patrol and Police unit. He was Parade Marshall for the Mohammed shrine and a member of the Scottish Rite, Elhajj and ROJ court 40. He was a member of the Sheriff's Posse – ESDA – IPA and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.
